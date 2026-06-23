Video: Proud Son Dulqueer Salman Cheers & Claps As Mammootty Receives Padma Bhushan Award By President Droupadi Murmu

Veteran Malayalam superstar Mammootty was conferred with the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian honour, at a grand ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on June 23. The legendary actor was recognised for his exceptional contribution to Indian cinema and the arts, marking yet another milestone in his illustrious career spanning over four decades.

The memorable occasion turned into a proud family moment as Mammootty was accompanied by his wife Sulfath, daughter Surumi and son, actor Dulquer Salmaan. Seated among the audience, Dulquer was seen cheering and beaming with pride as his father walked up to receive the prestigious honour.

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For the special ceremony, Mammootty opted for a timeless and elegant look in a beige bandhgala suit, which he paired with a neatly folded white pocket square. Before proceeding to accept the award from President Droupadi Murmu, the actor greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi with folded hands, earning admiration for his humility and grace.

The Padma Bhushan adds another significant achievement to Mammootty's decorated journey. The actor had previously received the Padma Shri in 1998 and has now been elevated to one of the country's highest civilian honours for his enduring contribution to cinema and culture.

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The ceremony also celebrated achievements from across the Indian entertainment industry. Actor R Madhavan and renowned singer Alka Yagnik are among the distinguished personalities being honoured by the Government of India this year. Meanwhile, actor Satish Shah is set to receive the Padma Shri posthumously, with his cousin Arvind Mamania accepting the award on behalf of the late actor.