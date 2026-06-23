'Dhurandhar Charm': R Madhavan Conferred Padma Shri By President Droupadi Murmu; Shares Warm Exchange With PM Modi |

Actor R Madhavan added another remarkable achievement to his illustrious career as he was conferred with the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honour, by President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday, June 23. The prestigious ceremony took place at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several other dignitaries.

Videos from the investiture ceremony are now making rounds on social media, capturing a heartwarming moment between Madhavan and Prime Minister Modi. As the actor walked up to receive the honour, he first greeted the Prime Minister with folded hands and appeared to almost bend down in reverence.

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PM Modi, however, stopped him warmly, shook his hand, and exchanged a few light-hearted words with him. The brief interaction left Madhavan smiling from ear to ear before he proceeded to receive the award from President Murmu.

The Padma Shri was bestowed upon Madhavan in recognition of his outstanding contribution to Indian cinema. The actor was named among the recipients of the Padma Awards 2026, announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs on the eve of Republic Day.

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Over a career spanning more than 25 years, Madhavan has established himself as one of India's most versatile actors, working across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and other film industries. He rose to prominence with films such as Alai Payuthey and Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein and went on to deliver memorable performances in Anbe Sivam, 3 Idiots, Tanu Weds Manu Returns and Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

Most recently, Madhavan appeared in the blockbuster franchise film Dhurandhar, portraying a character inspired by former Intelligence Bureau chief Ajit Doval, once again winning praise for his impactful screen presence.