Nadigar Sangam To Rename Itself In Honour Of Captain Vijayakanth? Reports Suggest So

The South Indian Artists Association (SIAA), commonly referred to as the Nadigar Sangam, represents actors across the film, television, and stage sectors in Tamil Nadu. Vijayakanth, before his passing, played a pivotal role in leading and revitalizing the association during a specific tenure. It's worth noting that he is credited with turning around the organization's financial situation when it was burdened with debt.

During his tenure from 2000 to 2006, Vijayakanth guided the organization with innovative strategies, spearheading fundraising events worldwide that enabled the Nadigar Sangam's standing. Upon his succession by R Sarathkumar, Vijayakanth left a substantial financial means for the organization, ensuring its seamless operation till date.

Upon his untimely demise on December 28, 2023, numerous members of the association and DMDK party supporters gathered in significant numbers to mourn his irreparable loss.

Jaguar Thangam, one of the industry's most respected names in choreography, direction, and acting, has proposed renaming the association as a tribute to the late actor and his contributions. Nevertheless, the association has not officially confirmed or responded to this suggestion.

ABOUT VIJAYAKANTH

In November, Vijayakanth's health declined, leading to his admission to MIOT Hospital in Chennai. He remained under medical observation for 14 days following complaints of coughing and throat pain. Fondly known as Captain, Vijayakanth had a successful career in the Tamil film industry, appearing in 154 movies before entering politics with his party DMDK. He brought about revolutionary changes in the South Indian film industry. Additionally, he served as a two-time member of the Legislative Assembly, representing the Virudhachalam and Rishivandiyam constituencies.