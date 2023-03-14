Naatu Naatu achieves yet another milestone after Oscar win; details inside

Naatu Naatu - RRR | Photo File

RRR’s ‘Naatu Naatu’ has made us Indians proud by bringing home the prestigious Oscars with it. No doubt. this week began with a major celebration for all of us.

Another interesting thing happened after its big win that will make you all scream in joy. This upbeat track by RRR is being streamed at a skyrocketing speed on US Spotify.

At the Academy Awards, we witness the celebration of Indian cinema at the Dolby Theatre. Besides RRR’s win, we also have another win from The Elephant Whisperers in the short documentary film and Deepika Padukone’s gracious appearance at the event.

This year’s Oscars will be unforgettable because, for the first time, an Indian production won the award, beating other A-listers in the music sector, including Rihanna’s Lift Me Up, Diana Warren’s Applause, Lady Gaga’s Hold My Hand, and many others.

It’s exciting to see how the number of listeners to this track is rising in the US and getting all the love.

Reports suggest a massive rise in listeners

As per the reports from Pop Crave, the no. of listeners of Naatu bNaatu increased to 960 percent of all streamings in US Spotify and was moving forward unstoppably. A telugu track trending in America—isn't it a matter of pride?

Have a look here:

At the award ceremony

The award for Naatu Naatu in the Best Original Song category was given to its composers, MM Keerawani and lyricist Chandrabose.

During this award acceptance speech, Keerawani disclosed how he grew up listening to ‘The Carpenter'.

He further stated, "There was only one wish I had; so did SS Rajamouli and my whole RRR family. The pride of every Indian. Thank you."

Prem Rakshit’s outstanding choreography and Ram Charan, Jr., and NTR’s laud-worthy performances also added to this track’s popularity across the globe. Director SS Rajamouli took years to shape RRR, and Naatu Naatu was one of its biggest highlights.