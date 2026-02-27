 'Naam Bada, Darshan Chota...': Karan Johar Quips Up About His Bank Balance
Filmmaker Karan Johar recently opened up about his bank balance and lifestyle in an interview. While talking about it, he said, "At the end of the day, what do we say about cinema, it is naam bada aur darshan chota. Look at my bank balance, I am nothing compared to a gazillion business heads."

Friday, February 27, 2026
Karan Johar On His Bank Balance | Instagram

Filmmaker Karan Johar's interviews are always quite interesting. The details that he share about his life, movies, and more always grab everyone's attention. Now, recently, in an interview, the filmmaker opened up about his lifestyle and bank balance, and called it 'naam bada darshan chota'.

During an interview with Sarthak Ahuja, while talking about his partnership with Adar Poonawalla, Karan said, "I think this was a move towards diversification. But, with him it's a balance. I am sure at some point he is looking for an exit out of this deal because he is a businessman and this is a business. But also, I think he was the lover of the arts. He is very clear."

The filmmaker further said, "At the end of the day, what do we say about cinema, it is naam bada aur darshan chota. Look at my bank balance I am nothing compared to a gazillion business heads. But there is a love that people have for the work we do. A legacy of love we leave behind. I may live a certain life and project a certain lifestyle, but please look at my accounts, and then you will be like, 'naam bada hai darshan chota hai'."

Karan further explained that by 'naam' he doesn't mean power, but the reputation and respect. He stated that people still tell him that on Diwali they together watch his film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and that's the love is wants.

Karan Johar Movies

Currently, Karan has many films that he producing like Naagzilla, Chand Mera Dil, Tiger Shroff-Janhvi Kapoor's next, and more. But, when it comes to his directorial, he is yet to announce his next film.

While there have been reports that the filmmaker is planning to make Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham 2, there's no official confirmation about it yet.

