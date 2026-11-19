‘My Kind Of Magic’: Anirudh Ravichander Shares Unseen Wedding Pics With Kavya Maran; Sings For Bride, Shares Mushy Moments |

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander has treated fans to a fresh set of unseen pictures and moments from his dreamy wedding with Kavya Maran. Among the many heartwarming glimpses, one picture that particularly caught everyone's attention showed Anirudh holding a microphone and seemingly singing for his wife. Calling the moment "My favourite kind of magic," the composer offered fans another glimpse into their wedding celebrations. Soon after the pictures surfaced, fans flooded the comment section, gushing over the couple's adorable chemistry, stylish looks and romantic moments.

Sharing the unseen wedding pictures on social media, Anirudh captioned the post, "My favourite kind of magic." In the first photograph, the composer was seen resting his head on Kavya's shoulder as the newlyweds savoured a tender moment together.

Another picture captured Anirudh and Kavya walking hand in hand as guests cheered and applauded the couple. Kavya looked stunning in a soft pink shimmery dress, while Anirudh complemented her look in an all-black suit paired with a statement shimmery jacket.

One of the most special moments from the celebrations showed Anirudh holding a microphone and singing for Kavya as she enjoyed the performance. Guests in the background were seen cheering for the couple, making the moment even more memorable.

The composer also shared pictures of the couple in their white-and-gold outfits. Kavya looked gorgeous in a corset-style, off-shoulder golden top paired with a white skirt featuring a thigh-high slit. Anirudh, meanwhile, opted for an all-white suit, completing his look with black sunglasses.

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran tied the knot in an intimate yet star-studded destination wedding in Greece on November 11, 2026. The two-day celebrations began on November 10 and brought together prominent personalities from the worlds of cinema, politics and business. Superstar Rajinikanth, who is Anirudh's uncle, attended the celebrations along with his wife Latha Rajinikanth and daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth. Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and his son Udhayanidhi Stalin were also among the distinguished guests. The couple is reportedly set to host a grand wedding reception in Chennai on November 21.

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