Anirudh Ravichander Dismisses Break Rumours After Wedding To Kavya Maran, Says 'Best Is Yet To Come'

Composer Anirudh Ravichander dismissed reports suggesting that he plans to take a break from work following his wedding to businesswoman Kavya Maran. The music director, who recently completed 15 years in the industry, assured fans that he has no plans to slow down and is already back in the studio working on new projects.

Speculation about Anirudh taking a break until January 2027 surfaced after reports of his wedding to Kavya Maran in Greece. However, putting the rumours to rest, the composer revealed that he has continued working without taking a single day off and does not intend to change that.

"Through every high and every challenge, we've kept going without a day's break nor are we planning to take a day off ever, fueled by the same love for music that started it all," he said.

Giving fans an update about his work, Anirudh added, "Back to the studio now and the best is yet to come. This is only the beginning (sic)," he wrote.

Anirudh Ravichander Celebrates 15 Years In Music Industry

Anirudh marked the milestone with a detailed Instagram note, reflecting on his journey since his first song was released 15 years ago. From delivering music across multiple languages to composing soundtracks for major films and performing at sold-out concerts, the composer expressed gratitude for the opportunities and love he has received over the years.

"15 years ago, today, our first song found its way into the world. And since that day, it's been one continuous, unstoppable journey," he wrote.

He also recalled how his music gradually reached audiences beyond Tamil cinema, with projects in Telugu, Hindi and English. The composer highlighted his independent music ventures, collaborations with international artistes and opportunities to work with some of the biggest names in the Indian film industry.

Anirudh Calls 2026 A Special Year, Talks About Albuquerque Records

Looking back at his achievements, Anirudh also described 2026 as a particularly memorable year. Several projects, including LIK, Jana Nayagan, DC, Paradise and Jailer 2, made the year even more special as he completed 15 years in the industry.

"Every song, every collaboration, every record, every stage and every milestone has been a blessing. And the icing on the cake? The wonderful 2026 we've had with LIK, Jana Nayagan, DC, Paradise and Jailer 2. What a way to celebrate 15 years," he wrote.

The composer also reflected on his latest venture, Albuquerque Records, calling it an important new chapter in his career. Through the venture, he hopes to contribute to the music industry by creating opportunities and platforms for emerging artistes and the next generation of musicians.

Concluding his note, Anirudh thanked everyone who has supported his music and stood by him throughout his journey.

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