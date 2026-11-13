Newlywed Anirudh Ravichander To Stay Away From Work Till January 2027, May Resume With Sandiyar Teaser: Report

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander is reportedly planning to take a break from his professional commitments until January 2027, following his wedding to businesswoman Kavya Maran. According to a report, the composer is expected to resume work next year, with Kamal Haasan's upcoming film Sandiyar likely to be among his first projects after the break.

Anirudh Ravichander To Take A Break From Work Until January 2027?

According to a report by Valai Pechu, Anirudh is planning to stay away from work for the next couple of months and is likely to return to his professional commitments in January 2027.

The composer is reportedly expected to begin his next phase of work with the teaser of Kamal Haasan's Sandiyar. The film is also likely to go on floors around the same time.

However, Anirudh has not made any official announcement about taking a break or his return to work.

Anirudh Ravichander Marries Kavya Maran In Intimate Ceremony

Anirudh and Kavya Maran tied the knot on November 11 in an intimate ceremony in Greece. The couple opted for a simple self-respect marriage ceremony instead of traditional wedding rituals. They reportedly exchanged pendants as part of the ceremony.

Kavya is the daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran and is recognised for her appearances at Indian Premier League (IPL) matches as the owner of Sunrisers Hyderabad.

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According to reports, Anirudh and Kavya exchanged rings on November 10 before getting married the following day. Superstar Rajinikanth was also present at the wedding and blessed the newlyweds.

The couple is reportedly expected to host a grand reception at a luxury hotel on November 21. Several prominent names from the film industry, including Kamal Haasan, Thalapathy Vijay, Allu Arjun and Ajith Kumar, are expected to attend the celebration.

Anirudh Ravichander's Upcoming Projects

On the professional front, Anirudh recently composed the music for Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer 2, starring Rajinikanth. The film also features SJ Suryah, Vidya Balan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Mithun Chakraborty and Yogi Babu in key roles.

Apart from Sandiyar, Anirudh has several projects lined up. His upcoming films include Rajinikanth's Dharman, Dare Devil, Indian 3, Allu Arjun's AA23 and STR's Arasan.