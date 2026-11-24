Hema Malini Remembers Dharmendra On His First Death Anniversary | Instagram

Veteran actress Hema Malini penned an emotional note remembering her late husband, legendary actor Dharmendra, on his first death anniversary on Tuesday, November 24. Dharmendra passed away on November 24, 2025, at the age of 89, at his Mumbai residence due to age-related ailments. Sharing her feelings, Hema wrote that an entire year had passed, but her grief had not lost its intensity, adding that life continued to feel empty without him.

Hema Malini Pens Emotional Note On Dharmendra's First Death Anniversary

Sharing unseen photos with Dharmendra on social media, Hema wrote, " I grieve over the tremendous and irreparable loss of a man who was not just my husband - he was my everything - my friend, philosopher and guide who was my backbone and in short, was my very existence."

Check out Hema Malini's emotional post:

Hema Malini Recalls Dharmendra's Humility

She added that life feels incredibly empty without him, remembering Dharmendra for his towering personality, innate goodness and the love he spread among everyone who knew him. Hema also recalled how, despite reaching the pinnacle of success, the veteran actor remained humble, grounded and deeply connected to his roots.

Further, Hema wrote, "The Bhagwad Gita tells us the soul is immortal and will be reborn. I am aware of this, but I am still here in this life, and I cannot but miss his loving presence."

Thanks Millions Of Fans On Dharmendra's First Death Anniversary

Expressing gratitude to fans, the actress said, "I thank all the millions of fans who have recalled this generous, lovely human being and sent such warm notes about Dharam ji and what he meant to them. Thank you all once again"

Dharmendra and Hema Malini tied the knot in 1980 and have two daughters together, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

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