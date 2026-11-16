'My First Film As Esha Dharmendra Deol': Actress Gets Emotional And Overwhelmed Over Pratap Credit With Father's Name

Actress Esha Deol got emotional after seeing her name alongside her late father Dharmendra's name on the poster of her upcoming project, Pratap. The actress recently shared that the film marks the first time she will be credited as 'Esha Dharmendra Deol'.

Taking to social media on Monday (November 16), Esha shared her feelings about seeing her father's name next to hers on a film poster.

Remembering Dharmendra and acknowledging his blessings, she wrote, "My first film as Esha Dharmendra Deol. To see Papa's name next to mine on a film poster for the first time feels deeply emotional , personal & overwhelming . With Papa's blessings, here I am. (sic)"

The actress also expressed gratitude to her fans and well-wishers for standing by her throughout her journey in the film industry. Having completed 24 years as an actor, Esha said that seeing herself on cinema billboards continues to give her the same happiness as it did when she started her career.

"24 years in the film industry & counting...Even after all these years, seeing myself on billboards outside cinema halls still fills me with the same joy I felt when I started. All I can say is Gratitude, gratitude, gratitude to all my fans and well-wishers. Thank you for showing up for me, for all the love you've given me over the years, and for the love you continue to give me and my family (sic)," she added.

Esha Deol Calls Late Father Dharmendra A Perfect Husband

At the trailer launch of Pratap in October, Esha was also asked about her idea of a perfect husband and whether there was anyone in Bollywood she considered an example.

The actress said that Dharmendra was the only person whose journey as a husband she had closely witnessed in the film industry. "So I will say Mr. Dharam ji", she said.

For the uninitiated, Dharmendra passed away on November 24 last year at the age of 89. Esha has often spoken about her bond with her father.