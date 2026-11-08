'My Greatest Fear Is That You May Forget Your Mother's Love': Celina Jaitly Pens Heartbreaking Diwali Note For Sons Winston, Viraaj, Arthur

Celina Jaitly's Diwali Message For Sons | Instagram

Actress Celina Jaitly penned an emotional note on the occasion of Diwali 2026, expressing how much she missed her three sons, Winston, Viraaj and Arthur, who are currently living in Austria with their father, Austrian hotelier Peter Haag, amid the couple's ongoing divorce and custody battle.

Celina Jaitly's Emotional Diwali Note For Sons Amid Custody Battle

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, November 8, Celina revealed that this was her second Diwali without her sons and expressed how deeply she missed them. She wrote, "It breaks my heart to think of your young, innocent hearts carrying so much pain, feeling you have to take sides. My greatest fear is that you may forget your mother’s love amid everything you are being told."

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Celina Jaitly's Diwali Message For Sons

Celina further wrote that she wanted her three sons to know that she was left with no option but to protect whatever little she had left for their future. Amid the ongoing divorce battle, she said she would always remain grateful to Peter for bringing their children into the world with her.

She also expressed hope that the pain and circumstances that tore their family apart would never take away the kindness and light in her sons’ innocent hearts.

"Mummy has never left you. Nothing can EVER erase the life we shared or the love I have given you or the future we can have together.. Mummy has never asked you to choose. You are the reason I keep going," Celina wrote.

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Celina is set to return to Hindi cinema after six years with Sister Nivedita, directed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee. The film is based on the life of Sister Nivedita, born Margaret Noble, who became one of Swami Vivekananda's most devoted disciples.