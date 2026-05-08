FIR Filed Against Celina Jaitly’s Husband Peter Haag, Mumbai Police Issues Look Out Circular Amid Ongoing Divorce Battle

FIR Against Celina Jaitly's Husband Peter Haag By Mumbai Police |

The Mumbai Police has registered an FIR against Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly’s husband, Peter Haag. A Look Out Circular (LOC) has also been issued against him. Peter has reportedly been booked under multiple charges, including cruelty, harassment, physical assault, and criminal intimidation.

According to Mid-Day, the case was registered at Versova Police Station after Celina Jaitly accused Peter Haag of domestic violence and sustained harassment. The FIR includes charges related to cruelty, physical assault, criminal intimidation, and harassment under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. Authorities also issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against Peter after he allegedly failed to cooperate with the ongoing investigation. Alongside the criminal case, proceedings under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005, are also underway.

In a statement issued by actress' legal team, Karanjawala & Co., it said, "On a complaint made by Ms. Celina Jaitly, Bollywood actress and former Miss India and Miss Universe Runner-Up, the Mumbai Police have registered an FIR against her husband and Austrian National Mr. Peter Haag, under Sections 85, 115(2), 351(2), and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 in connection with serious allegations of cruelty, physical harm, criminal intimidation, and sustained harassment (sic)."

Peter has now moved beyond just a domestic violence complaint and entered the stage of formal criminal action. In simple terms, authorities are not only examining Jaitly's allegations under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005, but have also started separate criminal proceedings under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) since he has been non-cooperative.

According to Jaitly’s complaint, she has accused Peter Haag of emotional, physical, verbal, sexual, and financial abuse during their marriage. Court documents and media reports claim she alleged that he controlled her finances, stopped her from working after marriage, and gradually made her financially dependent. She also accused him of repeatedly insulting and humiliating her, allegedly calling her a "maidservant" and making racist remarks about her appearance.