'Demeaning The Culture And Tradition': After Kriti Sanon, Netizens Slam Celina Jaitly For Wearing Deep-Neck Blouse During Raksha Bandhan Event In Mumbai

Netizens Slam Celina Jaitly | X (Twitter)

Actress Celina Jaitly attended an event for the Raksha Bandhan celebration in Mumbai. The actress was seen wearing a floral saree along with a red deep-neck blouse. After Kriti Sanon's bralette top ad controversy, netizens are now upset with Celina for wearing a deep-neck blouse during the Rakhi celebration.

A netizen tweeted, "After Kriti senon, now Celina Jaitley celebrating Rakshabandhan in revealing clothes. Look at her attire for a Hindu festival, it is demeaning the culture and tradition. >Showing cleavage >No Bindi >Wearing sandles >No Sindoor >No bangles/Dhaga It looks like bollywood never learn (sic)."

कृति सेनन के मचे बवाल के तुरंत बाद, सेलिना जेटली का एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है l



मुंबई में आयोजित एक रक्षाबंधन कार्यक्रम 'रक्षा एक पहचान' में सेलिना जेटली शामिल हुईं,



इस मंच पर जब भाई-बहन के रिश्ते की बात आई, तो सेलिना अपने भाई को याद करके मंच पर ही भावुक हो गई,… pic.twitter.com/gLiSRX2cHH — Vishal M. Yadav (@VishalMYadav_) August 28, 2026

Another X user wrote, "When the controversy has already escalated so much, why does Bollywood keep making the same mistake again? Celebrating festivals is fine, but it's also important to respect the traditions and sentiments of Hindu festivals (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "May be that is how she lives daily, minimal clothing. And that has become a normal for her! Bollywood is impossible to be corrected, their love for enemy nations is decades old (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Celina has not yet reacted to the social media trolling that she is facing.

Celina Pens Emotional Note For Brother

The actress' brother, retired Major Vikrant Jaitley, is currently detained in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Reportedly, he has been detained since September 2024 over unspecified national security allegations.

Celina has been fighting to get her brother back to India, and on Friday, she penned an emotional note for him. In a long post, she wrote, "Major Vikrant used to get so angry with me because my Rakhis never reached him on time. Sometimes I sent them late, sometimes they simply did not reach. Today, I would give anything to have him complain about it again."

The No Entry actress is also fighting a legal case to get her kids back, who are currently with her estranged husband, Peter Hag, in Austria.