 'My Family Was Concerned': Raghav Juyal Reveals His 'Dark' Role in Yudhra Affected Him On 'Psychological Level'
Raghav Juyal starred opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi in the action film Yudhra.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, September 22, 2024, 07:50 PM IST
article-image

Raghav Juyal is currently basking in the success of his recently released film, Yudhra, which starred Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan in the lead. Reflecting on his 'dark' character, Juyal revealed that his portrayal impacted him on a 'psychological level,' which led to noticeable changes in his behaviour that concerned his family.

Speaking to Mid-day, Raghav said that portraying a dark and intense character in Yudhra was a unique experience for him. "I had to push my own boundaries. I engaged in behaviour that was far from my usual self. This process was intense and, at times, unsettling. After we wrapped up the shoot, I realised how much the role had impacted me on a psychological level. I felt an overwhelming need to disconnect and heal,” shared Juyal.

Raghav further stated that when he went to Uttarakhand, his family noticed the change in his behaviour and were concerned for him, which made him realise how deeply he had immersed himself in the character.

"This was the first time I attempted a role like this, even though I had done Kill. It was a challenging but rewarding experience," said Raghav.

As of now, Yudhra has earned a total collection in India to Rs 6 crore. The film earned Rs 4.5 crore domestically on Day 1.

The film has been directed by Ravi Udyawar. It is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, and Sudha Anukta. Yudhra also starred Gajraj Rao, Ram Kapoor, Raj Arjun and Shilpa Shukla, among others.

In Yudhra, Siddhant plays the role of a man who struggles with anger issues and is later assigned to go undercover to bring down the powerful drug syndicate by Firoz (Raj Arun) and Shafiq (Raghav).

