'My Exile Still Hasn’t Ended': Riteish Deshmukh Remembers Late Father Vilasrao Deshmukh With Emotional Tribute On His 14th Death Anniversary | Instagram / Riteish Deshmukh

Mumbai: On the 14th anniversary of the death of late Vilasrao Deshmukh on Friday, actor Riteish Deshmukh paid an emotional tribute to his father and former Maharashtra Chief Minister.

Riteish took to Instagram, where he shared a throwback picture to mark14 years of his father’s passing.

He then wrote in Marathi, saying: “Tumhala jaoon 14 varsh jhaali. Maajhi vanvaas kaahi sampla naahi” (It has been 14 years since you left, but my exile still hasn’t ended).”

Riteish's wife Genelia Deshmukh dropped broken heart emojis in the comment section to express her sadness.

Vilasrao Deshmukh was diagnosed with cirrhosis in 2011. He was admitted to Mumbai's Hospital in the first week of August 2012, where he was diagnosed with liver and kidney failure. He was flown to Chennai for a liver transplant by air.

Vilasrao Deshmukh died the following day on 14 August due to an apparent multiple organ failure. He died in the presence of his family.

Talking about Riteish, he was recently seen in the film Dhamaal 4, an adventure comedy film directed by Indra Kumar. It is the fourth installment of the Dhamaal film series and a direct sequel to Dhamaal (2007), Double Dhamaal (2011) and Total Dhamaal (2019).

The film stars an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Esha Gupta.

The film follows a group of boys as they chase the "Treasure of Life," facing crazy challenges along the way. What starts as a treasure hunt quickly turns into a rollercoaster of hilarious misadventures.

He was also seen hosting the second edition of Lock Upp with Farah Khan. The first edition was hosted by Kangana in 2022. Karan Kundrra was introduced as Jailor for the entire season. Munawar Faruqui was named as the winner.

The second installment had 14 inmates, 2 jailers, and 1 lock-up for 6 weeks. As per the rules, inmates must complete tasks to earn the in-game currency required for necessities such as food, supplies, and privileges.

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