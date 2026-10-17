‘My Daughter Shouldn’t See...’: Prince Narula Calls Edits With Splitsvilla Connection Karishma Talwar ‘Meaningless’, Says ‘She Was Not My Ex’ |

A clip from the latest episode of Roadies Rebirth, featuring Prince Narula’s former Splitsvilla connection, Karishma Talwar, has prompted social media users to create edits of the two. Addressing the trend, Prince made a humble request to fans, urging them to stop making such edits and reminding them that he is now a happily married man and a father to a daughter.

After several edits featuring him and Karishma surfaced online, Prince took to social media and wrote, “Guys it's a humble request. You guys wanna make edits about me, it's cool but please remember that I have a wife and daughter.”

Expressing concern about his daughter growing up and coming across these edits, Prince added, “I'm a happily married man and I don't want my daughter to grow up and watch these meaningless edits.”

Reflecting on his reality television journey, Prince said he has had a beautiful experience on the shows. He also clarified that Karishma was merely his connection on Splitsvilla and not his ex-girlfriend, as some of the edits suggest. He concluded his note by writing, “I've had a beautiful journey in the world of reality tv. The audience of Splitsvilla is well aware that she was simply a 'connection' in the villa not an ex as is being shown.”

The latest episode of Roadies Rebirth brought Prince Narula face-to-face with his former Splitsvilla 8 connection Karishma Talwar during the audition round, sparking a playful exchange about their past equation. Host Rannvijay Singha reminded Prince that he and Karishma had formed a connection on the dating reality show, to which Prince agreed. Karishma then jokingly accused him of ditching her because he thought she had sold him for Rs. 599. Trying to dodge the teasing, Prince quipped, “Guys, I’m only here for this interview. I’ll come back for the next interview!” The banter continued when Karishma complimented Prince, calling him “sexy”, prompting Neha Dhupia to tease him about whether their connection was starting again. Karishma clarified that it was simply a compliment and announced that she would be joining the OG gang.