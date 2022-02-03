'My character is larger than life': Sohum Shah on playing the role of Bheema Bharti in 'Maharani 2'

From ‘Tumbbad’ to ‘Ship of Theseus’, Sohum Shah has not just proved his versatility as an actor but also shown his range as a prolific performer. With every film, the actor has made an attempt to portray a different character.

Sohum has a different perception about the characterisation of the variety of roles he portrays on screen. Talking about the same, Sohum informs, “Yes, I think it's true. Sometimes as an actor, you do feel monotonous, playing the same type of characters. Fortunately for me, all the characters have been different whether it is, ‘Tumbbad’, ‘Ship of Theseus’ or ‘Maharani’ – all are different.”

Talking about portraying a challenging character in his next ambitious project ‘Maharani’, Sohum explains, “This time I am doing same character in the series, but it has a different side to it. It comes with its own fun, as you understand the character a bit well. Bheema Bharti is one such character which is larger than life, with powerful dialogues like those in 70s and 80s films. My character hails from a small town and I have grown up watching such films, so working on ‘Maharani’ has actually helped me relive those memories”.

Sohum’s fans always look forward to his upcoming projects. While they loved him in ‘Tumbbad’ and ‘Maharani’ season one, the actor is all geared up for the second season of the popular show. However, keeping the excitement level high for his fans and building the anticipation, the actor keeps sharing glimpses of the show on his social media.

Sohum has been reportedly shooting for ‘Maharani 2’ in different locations. Besides ‘Maharani 2’ Sohum also has Reema Kagti’s ‘Fallen’ in the pipeline.

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 02:25 PM IST