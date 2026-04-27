Mustafa Ahmed's Wife Radhieka Pandeya DELETES Instagram Account After Old Tweets Spark 'Bad-Mouthing Hindus' Controversy

Photo Via Instagram

Dhurandhar 2 actor Mustafa Ahmed’s wife, Radhieka Pandeya, has sparked controversy after old tweets resurfaced online, leading to major backlash from netizens who accused her of 'bad-mouthing Hindus'. Amid the escalating outrage, she has now reportedly deleted her Instagram account.

Radhieka Pandeya Deletes Instagram Account

Additionally, Radhieka has also made her X account private amid the ongoing backlash.

Mustafa Ahmed's Wife Fires Back At Trolls

An X user @farzlicioustahe, shared the screenshots on X writing, Just because one is married to a Mullah doesn't mean Dhurandhar TheRevenge actor Mustafa wife @RadhiekaP has right to bad mouth Hindus and even President of India who happened to belong to Adivasi ST community." Another commented, "Mustafa Bhai saved Hindus by taking this one in."

Responding to the trolls, Radhieka lashed out and said, "Mustafa is not your bhai. Go cry somewhere else."

All About The Controversy

In her old tweets, Radhieka responded to a post by Droupadi Murmu, President of India, who had paid tribute on Gandhi Jayanti, writing, "His message of truth, non-violence and love paves the way for the welfare of the world by bringing about harmony and equality in the society. He remains a source of inspiration for all the humanity."

To this, Radhieka replied, "Clearly not for you." Another tweet showed her replying to Nupur J Sharma, Editor-in-Chief of OpIndia, after Sharma had responded to Faye D'Souza. In her reply, Pandeya said, Don't be jealous. Bhakt party will give you some gomutra." using a derogatory reference.

As the controversy continues to escalate, Mustafa Ahmed has not yet responded to the criticism his wife is facing.