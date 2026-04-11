'This Isn't Healthy Trend, It's Like Cancer': Rajiv Rai Calls Aditya Dhar 'Thief' For Using Tirchi Topiwale In Dhurandhar 2, Seeks Apology & Song Removal

Rajiv Rai Calls Dhurandhar 2 Song Use 'Theft' |

Filmmaker Rajiv Rai, under his production house Trimurti Films, has filed a lawsuit against the makers of Dhurandhar 2, directed by Aditya Dhar, alleging that they used the song Tirchi Topiwale from his film Tridev without permission. He reportedly called them 'thieves', including Lokesh Dhar, Jyoti Deshpande, and T-Series, and said that such actions are damaging the legacy and goodwill of Tridev, which cannot simply be transferred to another film.

Rajiv Rai Lashes Out At Dhurandhar Makers

Rajiv Rai further stated that he was unaware of the song’s usage in Dhurandhar 2 and was shocked when he saw it in theatres. Speaking to DNA, Rajiv said he is seeking the removal of the song from Dhurandhar 2, along with damages to be compensated and a public apology for using the song without permission.

'This Is Theft In My Eyes'

He added, "This is a theft. Yeh poori chori ban jaati hai. Aur aap isko dusri picture mein dalte hai alter kar ke, toh woh double chori hai. This is a theft in my eyes. When these people go to court, they will say that we did not steal. You go to court because there is a crime. I have to prove that this is a theft and this is a crime. The court has to give a verdict whether I am right or wrong."

'It Has Hurt & Disturbed Me'

Rajiv said he has full faith that the court will deliver justice and called the incident 'not a healthy trend,' adding that 'it is like cancer' which, if not stopped, will keep growing. He stated that he will continue to prove his point in court, as the matter has deeply affected his peace of mind and left him hurt and disturbed.

Rai further clarified that if people think the issue is only about money, they are wrong, stressing that his primary demand is the removal of the song from Dhurandhar 2. He added that if it is not removed, he will continue to pursue the matter. He concluded by saying the act is 'unforgivable' and that he will not forgive it.

Rajiv further questioned the makers of Dhurandhar 2, asking that since they neither created nor recorded the song, “kis hadh tak leke ja rahe hai?”

Dhurandhar 2 starred Ranveer Singh, alongside Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun