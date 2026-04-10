'Joh Paisa Mila Tha Sab Khatam Ho Chuka Hai': Vivek Sinha Reveals If He Got ₹1 Cr For Dhurandhar Role - Watch Video

Vivek Sinha On Dhurandar Fees | Instagram

Even with a small role, actor Vivek Sinha left a mark with his performance in Dhurandhar Parts 1 and 2. He has been giving interviews and making a mark on social media as well. However, on Friday, he took to Instagram to share a video in which he has given a clarification about the fees he got for his role in the movie.

Sinha, in the video, first thanked everyone for the love that he is receiving. He later stated that he has seen a few Instagram pages posting the fees of the Dhurandhar cast, and some posts have mentioned that he received Rs. 60 lakh, some have written Rs. 80 lakh, and some even mentioned that he got Rs. 1 crore.

But, in the video, the actor clarifies, "Bhai, itna paisa nahi mila hai kasamse. Yeh sab mat dalo (Brother, I haven't received that much money, I swear. Don't put all these things)." He further said that due to these posts, he is getting messages from people asking for help.

Sinha further said, "Mujhe Dhurandhar se paisa mila hai, achcha paisa mila. Jo expected the amount tha woh mila. Lekin utna paisa nahi mila, aur joh paisa mila tha khatam ho chuka hai. Mumbai mein rehta hoon bhai, aur bahot kharche hai Mumbai mein. Toh Dhurandhar wala saara paisa khatam ho chuka hai (I got money for Dhurandhar, good money. I got the amount I expected. But I didn't get that much, and what I did get is over. I live in Mumbai, and there are many expenses here. So all the money from Dhurandhar is over)."

At the end of the video, the actor told his fans to pray for him, so if he gets a lot of money, he will surely help people.

Sinha played the role of a terrorist in Dhurandhar and grabbed everyone's attention with his performance.