'Main Pakistani Nahi Hoon': Dhurandhar Actor Vivek Sinha Sets Record Straight After Intense Backlash For Zahoor Mistry Role

Dhurandhar Actor Vivek Sinha Sets Record Straight After Intense Backlash For Zahoor Mistry Role |

Dhurandhar actor Vivek Sinha recently took to social media to respond to the backlash he has faced for his on-screen role. Playing Zahoor Mistry in the film, Vivek addressed the criticism he has received since the movie’s release, firmly clarifying, "Main Pakistani nahi hoon."

Vivek began the video by speaking directly to his audience. He referred to his recent post where he quoted Dhurandhar’s dialogue, saying, "Hindu bhot his darpok kaum hai..." The actor revealed that his comment section has been flooded with messages like, "Teri shakal atankwadi aisi ag rahi hai" and "Tune hame gussa dila diya." Despite the criticism, Vivek said he was impressed by the attention and support from fans.

He went on to praise the patriotism of his followers, saying, "Ye jo deshbhakti hai na hamare andar, salute hai bhai." Addressing another user, he added, "Tujhe Pakistan ghus ke marunga." Vivek also clarified that he hails from Bijnor, Dhampur, and has been living in Mumbai, not Pakistan.

Sharing a lighter moment, he mentioned a female fan’s comment: "Sir, mera man kar raha hai aapko 2-3 gali de du, kyunki aapne itna acha perform kiya hai." He concluded by thanking fans for their love for his character and urged everyone to catch the sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, on March 19, 2026.