'Dhurandhar: The Revenge Is A Shashwat Sachdev Musical': Ranveer Singh Lights Up Album Launch Event Ahead Of Jasmine Sandlas' Performance

Dhurandhar: The Revenge album launch event |

The grand music launch event of Dhurandhar: The Revenge is currently underway. Ahead of the full album release, the song Main Aur Tu was unveiled and quickly earned praise from fans, who called it a “banger.” At the launch event, Ranveer Singh took to the stage and expressed his gratitude to fans for showering so much love on Dhurandhar.

LIVE SCENES FROM #DhurandharTheRevenge Music Launch Event. 🎵💥



Whole red theme, the tagline by spotify is "THE NIGHT IS ABOUT TO GET LOUD"



Ranveer Singh will join soon. pic.twitter.com/rp7vgaC55e — Brodiscally (@Brodiscally) March 17, 2026

Free Press Journal journalist present at the Dhurandhar: The Revenge album launch event reported Ranveer Singh expressing gratitude for the film’s reception. The actor said, "We are so humbled and grateful to the response to the first part of the film." Speaking about the sequel, he added, "The kind of excitement and anticipation we are seeing for the second part, it's unprecedented."

Ranveer also described Dhurandhar: The Revenge as a "Shashwat Sachdev musical." Highlighting the film’s growing popularity, he said, "Jaha jao Dhurandhar ke gane baj rahe hain, ham artist ke liye isse badi cheez kya ho sakti hai. I am very very proud of Shashwat." He further shared that he hasn’t heard many tracks from the album yet and will be experiencing them for the first time at the event along with the fans and media present.

Sara Arjun too made her appearance and delivered a brief speech ahead of the album launch. Music composer Shashwat Sachdev entered next. The event is set to be followed by performances from Jasmine Sandlas, Rebel, 24-year-old rapper from Meghalaya, and others.