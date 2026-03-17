Dhurandhar 2: Mumbai Theatres To Operate 24 Hours For Ranveer Singh Starrer; Shows Start From 1:55 AM

Dhurandhar 2 Show Timings | YouTube

The craze for Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar The Revenge is unreal. While the advance booking is going on in full swing, some theatres in Mumbai will operate 24 hours. Yes, you read it right! In some theatres of the city, the shows start from 1:55 am, and the last show is around 11:30 pm or 11:59 pm.

Check out the show timings of a few theatres in Mumbai below...

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Dhurandhar 2 Paid Previews

While the Aditya Dhar directorial will get a full-fledged release on March 19, the makers have planned paid previews on March 18. The film will be showcased in theatres across the country from Wednesday evening. According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 has already collected more than Rs. 33 crore gross during the paid previews.

Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking

Dhurandhar The Revenge, for its first day, Thursday, has till now collected approximately Rs. 16 crore, which is also an excellent number. Still there are two days left for the release, so we can expect the advance booking to get better.

Till now, if we look at the whole pre-sales of the movie, it has already crossed Rs. 50 crore mark in India, and even overseas, the film is getting a fantastic response. So, the first day collection, including paid previews, is expected to be more than Rs. 100 crore gross worldwide.

Dhurandhar 2 Cast

Apart from Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar 2 also stars Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor and Gaurav Gera. There are reports of Yami Gautam having a cameo in the film, but there's no official confirmation about it.

Read Also Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking: Ranveer Singh Starrer Has Already Sold More Than 2 Lakh Tickets

The audience is also very excited to know which actor will be seen as Bade Sahab in the movie. Some reports suggest that Emraan Hashmi will be seen as Bade Sahab in the film. So, let's wait and watch!