Music School Review: This Indian rip-off of The Sound of Music lacks the music and the story

Director: Paparao Biyyala

Cast: Shriya Saran, Sharman Joshi, Shaan, Leela Samson, Prakash Raj, Benjamin Gilani, Suhasini Mulay, Mona Ambegaonkar

Where: At theatres near you

Rating: 2 stars

A former IAS officer turned filmmaker, Paparao Biyyala chooses an interesting premise to base his first feature film on. The importance of arts alongside academics in the life of a student. But, his choice of presenting it as a musical is not just ambitious, but a daring move in a day and age when the average cinema-loving audience is at its most discerning behaviour. Does he fly with 'Music School' or not?

Based in Hyderabad's tech district Cyberabad, 'Music School' traces the lives of students and teachers in a co-ed school, whose singular focus is to acquire impressive grades and pursue academic excellence. In a smart introductory sequence, it is established how the drama teacher Manoj (Sharman Joshi) is relentlessly convincing everyone around him, including the Principal, about the need of arts and music to ensure a positive learning environment for kids. His strive is strengthened further when Mary (Shriya Saran) arrives as the new music teacher.

The first half coasts along smoothly with the introduction of all the characters from the leads, to the students, their parents and teachers. But, the second half makes the 'Music School' a dreadful drag to sit through. It feels like the second half was never written but pieced together by drawing in a bunch of situations. I found myself creating songs and adding in dialogues for humour to amuse myself and my companions. But, redemption seems far-fetched. The music by the maestro Ilaiyaraaja adds heft to the narrative but doesn't register a lasting impact. DOP Kiran Doehans' visuals are easy on the eye. But, these are humble mercies on the technical front.

Which is a pity because the cast is doing a decent job to salvage the film. While Joshi and Saran make a charming pair on-screen, veteran actors Leela Samson, Prakash Raj, Benjamin Gilani, Suhasini Mulay and Mona Ambegaonkar join in to add their quirks. Singer Shaan who makes a rare cinematic appearance in the film is sweet but clearly the better singer than an actor. The kids are evidently enjoying themselves here and they make you want to relate to their situation. But, all their efforts are let down by the film's inconsistent writing.

I'm not saying that 'Music School' is entirely unwatchable but a more cohesive plot, backed with memorable music would've made the film, a breezy summer entertainer, that can be enjoyed by a family audience.