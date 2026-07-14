 Musafir Cafe Trailer: Vikrant Massey, Vedika Pinto & Mahima Makwana Starrer Looks Like A Run-Of-The-Mill Love Story
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Musafir Cafe Trailer: Vikrant Massey, Vedika Pinto & Mahima Makwana Starrer Looks Like A Run-Of-The-Mill Love Story

The trailer of Netflix's web series Musafir Cafe was released on Tuesday. The show stars Vikrant Massey, Vedika Pinto, and Mahima Makwana in the lead roles.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Tuesday, July 14, 2026, 07:48 PM IST
Musafir Cafe Trailer: Vikrant Massey, Vedika Pinto & Mahima Makwana Starrer Looks Like A Run-Of-The-Mill Love Story
Musafir Cafe Trailer | YouTube

After Pritam and Pedro, Vikrant Massey is all set for his next OTT show titled Musafir Cafe. Netflix's series also stars Vedika Pinto and Mahima Makwana in the lead roles. On Tuesday, the trailer of the series was released, and the OTT platform took to social media to share it with everyone.

Netflix India tweeted, "Kuch humsafar manzil tak nahi rukte, bas kahaani bann kar reh jaate hain (sic)." Watch the trailer below...

Musafir Cafe - A Love Triangle?

Musafir Cafe revolves around Chander (Vikrant), Sudha (Vedika), and Preeti (Mahima). The trailer hints that Chander and Sudha meet, fall in love, but part ways later. The heartbroken Chander later meets Preeti, and they fall in love, but maybe Sudha makes a comeback in the former's life.

Well, after watching the trailer, we can say that Musafir Cafe looks like a run-of-the-mill love story. However, it is refreshing to see Vikrant as a romantic hero, and, as usual, the actor's performance is something that we look forward to. Even actresses Vedika and Mahima leave a mark in the trailer, and they are looking gorgeous in it. However, we hope that the series has something new to offer.

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Vikrant Massey Talks About Musafir Cafe

While talking about the series, Vikrant said, “Chander’s journey felt instantly personal to me because, at its core, it’s about learning to let life surprise you. We spend so much of our lives chasing certainty, but love has a way of rewriting every plan we’ve carefully made. Returning to collaborate with Netflix as both actor and co-producer on a story that’s so tender, honest and emotionally resonant has been incredibly special.”

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Musafir Cafe Release Date

Musafir Cafe will premiere on Netflix on July 24, 2026. The show is directed by Ruchir Arun and produced by Terribly Tiny Tales.

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