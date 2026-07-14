Balika Vadhu Reunion: Mahima Makwana Recalls Meeting Musafir Cafe Co-Star Vikrant Massey When She Was 10, Says 'He Hasn't Change A Bit' - VIDEO

Vikrant and Mahima at Musafir Cafe event | Photo by Ashwini Sawant

The trailer launch of Netflix's upcoming series Musafir Cafe wasn't just about unveiling a new story - it also brought back a heartwarming memory from television's golden days. As the cast gathered in Mumbai on Tuesday (July 14) to launch the trailer, Mahima Makwana took a nostalgic trip down memory lane, recalling her first meeting with co-star Vikrant Massey on the sets of the iconic television show Balika Vadhu.

Her praise for the actor was met with laughter, thanks to Vikrant's trademark wit, making it one of the most memorable moments of the event.

The trailer of Musafir Cafe, starring Vikrant, Mahima and Vedika Pinto, was unveiled at a grand event in Mumbai on Tuesday. The lead cast was joined by the makers of the film as they interacted with the media and shared their experiences of working on the Netflix project.

During the interaction, The Free Press Journal asked Mahima about her experience of collaborating with Vikrant. The actress recalled that the two first met over a decade ago while working on Balika Vadhu.

Not many know that Mahima began her acting career as a child artist at the age of 10. Opening up on those early days, she said, "I actually met Vikrant Massey when I was 10 years old. I started my career with Balika Vadhu and that's when I met him. I have to say, he has not changed a bit."

Praising her co-star further, Mahima added, "I remember him being the kindest and most hardworking. He is the most genuine person and all this reflects in his work. I had a great time working with Vikrant because he is such a great collaborator, he just lets you be."

Vikrant responded with a smile, saying, "Thank you. Lagta hai paise pahuch gaye hai," leaving Mahima and everyone present at the event in splits.

For the unversed, Mahima portrayed the role of young Gauri Singh in Balika Vadhu, while Vikrant essayed the role of Shyam. Years later, the duo reunited for Musafir Cafe, bringing their journey from television to a Netflix film full circle.

About Musafir Cafe

Created and written by Sharanya Rajgopal and directed by Ruchir Arun, Musafir Cafe is based on the characters from a novel by Divya Prakash Dubey. It also Adil Hussain, Rajeev Siddhartha, Anubha Fatehpuria, Loveleen Mishra and Sadiya Siddiqui. The upcoming series, produced by Terribly Tiny Tales and Homemade Stories, will premiere on July 24.