Musafir Cafe OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Vikrant Massey And Vedika Pinto's Romantic Drama Web Series?

Musafir Cafe |

Vikrant Massey and Mahima Makwana are set to share the screen in the upcoming romantic drama web series Musafir Cafe. The series that also features Vedika Pinto in a pivotal role, has generated interest among fans for its fresh pairing and heartfelt storyline that explores love, relationships, and self-discovery.

Series announcement and release

Musafir Cafe is scheduled to premiere on Netflix, starting from July 24, 2026. The streaming giant shared the trailer of the series on Instagram and wrote, "Pyaar, pahaad aur inn musafiron ki kahaani 💌☕️ Watch Musafir Cafe, out 24 July, only on Netflix!"

Story and synopsis

Set against the picturesque backdrops of Bhopal and Mussoorie, Musafir Cafe revolves around three travelers, whose lives take a dramatic twist when they become entangled in unforeseen circumstances. Chander Mohan Sharma (Vikrant Massey) yearns for a life that truly feels like his. Sudha (Vedika Pinto) is resolute in crafting her own future, according to her own conditions. Preeti (Mahima Makwana) is the center of the narrative - composed, caring, and subtly determined, even when life presents unforeseen challenges. They realise that those who change our lives often come into our lives when we least anticipate it.

Production and cast details

Created and written by Sharanya Rajgopal and directed by Ruchir Arun, Musafir Cafe is based on the beloved novel by Divya Prakash Dubey. The series features Vikrant Massey, Vedika Pinto, Mahima Makwana, Adil Hussain, Rajeev Siddhartha, Anubha Fatehpuria, Loveleen Mishra, and Sadia Siddiqui, among others. Musafir Cafe is produced by Terribly Tiny Tales (TTT) and Homemade Stories.

Frequently asked questions:

When and where to watch Musafir Cafe?

The romantic web series is set to be released on Netflix, starting from July 24, 2026.

Musafir Cafe is based on?

Musafir Cafe is based on the beloved novel by Divya Prakash Dubey of the same name.

Who has directed Musafir Cafe?

The series is directed by Ruchir Arun.