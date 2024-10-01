Abhay Verma Opens Up About His Casting Couch Experience, Recalls Returning Home To Haryana: 'I Crushed My Dreams'

Abhay Verma |

Actor Abhay Verma rose to fame with his work in the thriller series The Family Man, starring Manoj Bajpayee. His latest film, Munjya with Sharvari, has garnered a lot of attention.

He recently spoke about his experience with the casting couch. Speaking to Instant Bollywood, Abhay shared that early in his career, he faced saying no for the first time. "I have never gotten to the point where I have said no. Actually, it did happen once so my first-ever meeting in Bombay was not the ideal meeting. People do want different things in life."

Despite feeling uneasy, Verma stood firm, refusing to compromise his values and stated that went back to his home in Panipat, Haryana. He furthermore revealed talking about his casting couch incident and said, "I was too naive to ever register that at that point. It happened once and later on I said, 'Why would I give my remote to my TV to everyone to play and change the channel'. That is my life and that is my goal. I went to Panipat, and I crushed my dreams like this cannot let this happen."

"Then I came back with that power like a changed person and I was like, 'Ye meri journey hai aur kisi aur ka haq nahi hai aapko apki journey batane ka'," he added.

Abhay is also known for his roles in Marzi, Little Things and Mann Bairagi. His first Bollywood break was with the Safed in 2023, in which he played the role of a transgender.

Abhay also has a brother, Abhishek Verma, who is also an actor and played the role of Aadi in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.