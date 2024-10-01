 Abhay Verma Opens Up About His Casting Couch Experience, Recalls Returning Home To Haryana: 'I Crushed My Dreams'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAbhay Verma Opens Up About His Casting Couch Experience, Recalls Returning Home To Haryana: 'I Crushed My Dreams'

Abhay Verma Opens Up About His Casting Couch Experience, Recalls Returning Home To Haryana: 'I Crushed My Dreams'

Despite feeling uneasy, Abhay Verma stood firm, refusing to compromise his values and stated that went back to his home in Panipat, Haryana.

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Tuesday, October 01, 2024, 06:55 PM IST
article-image
Abhay Verma |

Actor Abhay Verma rose to fame with his work in the thriller series The Family Man, starring Manoj Bajpayee. His latest film, Munjya with Sharvari, has garnered a lot of attention.

He recently spoke about his experience with the casting couch. Speaking to Instant Bollywood, Abhay shared that early in his career, he faced saying no for the first time. "I have never gotten to the point where I have said no. Actually, it did happen once so my first-ever meeting in Bombay was not the ideal meeting. People do want different things in life."

Read Also
Who Is Abhay Verma? All You Need To Know About Munjya Actor
article-image

Despite feeling uneasy, Verma stood firm, refusing to compromise his values and stated that went back to his home in Panipat, Haryana. He furthermore revealed talking about his casting couch incident and said, "I was too naive to ever register that at that point. It happened once and later on I said, 'Why would I give my remote to my TV to everyone to play and change the channel'. That is my life and that is my goal. I went to Panipat, and I crushed my dreams like this cannot let this happen."

"Then I came back with that power like a changed person and I was like, 'Ye meri journey hai aur kisi aur ka haq nahi hai aapko apki journey batane ka'," he added.

FPJ Shorts
GST Collections In September Rise 6.5% YoY At ₹1.73 Lakh Crore
GST Collections In September Rise 6.5% YoY At ₹1.73 Lakh Crore
Pratham Organises Reading Campaign To Celebrate International Literacy Day
Pratham Organises Reading Campaign To Celebrate International Literacy Day
iPhone 16 Models' Manufacturing Costs Edge Up Compared To iPhone 15; Check Out Key Factors Behind The Price Increase
iPhone 16 Models' Manufacturing Costs Edge Up Compared To iPhone 15; Check Out Key Factors Behind The Price Increase
Abhay Verma Opens Up About His Casting Couch Experience, Recalls Returning Home To Haryana: 'I Crushed My Dreams'
Abhay Verma Opens Up About His Casting Couch Experience, Recalls Returning Home To Haryana: 'I Crushed My Dreams'
Read Also
Abhay Verma Celebrates Munjya's Success At Orphanage & Old Age Home, Reminds Fans Of Sushant Singh...
article-image

Abhay is also known for his roles in Marzi, Little Things and Mann Bairagi. His first Bollywood break was with the Safed in 2023, in which he played the role of a transgender.

Abhay also has a brother, Abhishek Verma, who is also an actor and played the role of Aadi in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mithun Chakraborty: From Kolkata’s Back Alleys to Phalke Glory

Mithun Chakraborty: From Kolkata’s Back Alleys to Phalke Glory

Abhay Verma Opens Up About His Casting Couch Experience, Recalls Returning Home To Haryana: 'I...

Abhay Verma Opens Up About His Casting Couch Experience, Recalls Returning Home To Haryana: 'I...

'This D**head Had To Defame Me': Asim Riaz Takes A Dig At KKK 14 Winner Karanveer Mehra After...

'This D**head Had To Defame Me': Asim Riaz Takes A Dig At KKK 14 Winner Karanveer Mehra After...

'Get The F**k Out': Ariana Grande Reacts To Rumours Of Getting B**b Job & Brazilian Butt Lift

'Get The F**k Out': Ariana Grande Reacts To Rumours Of Getting B**b Job & Brazilian Butt Lift

Tamil Actress Vanitha Vijayakumar Confirms 4th Marriage With Choreographer Robert, Announces Wedding...

Tamil Actress Vanitha Vijayakumar Confirms 4th Marriage With Choreographer Robert, Announces Wedding...