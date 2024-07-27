Who Is Abhay Verma? All You Need To Know About Munjya Actor

Abhay Verma | Instagram

Rising star Abhay Verma turns 26 on Saturday, July 27. The actor is an outsider and has carved a niche in the industry with his talent and confidence. He rose to fame with his work in the thriller series The Family Man starring Manoj Bajpayee.

Abhay started his acting career with Marzi and Little Things. He also featured in Super 30, when he was a junior artist. Before this, he was even seen in many television commercials which later landed him into his first Bollywood break in 2023 with Safed in which he played the role of a transgender.

While back in 2022, he also shot for Sanjay Tripathi's film Mann Bairagi, in which he played the role of young Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which is yet to be released. Then in 2024, Abhay was part of Ae Watan Mere Watan alongside Sara Ali Khan, directed by Kannan Iyer. His breakthrough role as a lead in Munjya with Sharvari has been loved by fans. His portrayal of Munjya, as Bittu navigating the challenges and intricacies of life, has been praised for its authenticity and emotional resonance.

Born on July 27, 1998, in Panipat, Haryana, Verma completed his schooling from St. Mary's Convent School and pursued Science but faced failure three times. He also has a brother Abhishek Verma, who is also an actor and played the role of Aadi in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Apart from his acting skills, Verma is known for his dedication and commitment to his craft and fashion. He has been building his mark in Bollywood films with his dedication to acting and his ability to portray a range of characters convincingly.

Since the release of Munjya, Abhay Verma has garnered a lot of attention, and people want to know more about the young actor, who many consider to be the next great thing in Bollywood.