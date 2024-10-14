 Munawar Faruqui Was On Lawrence Bishnoi's 'Hitlist', Henchmen Followed Him To Delhi: Report
Munawar attended an event in Delhi in September and it was then that two henchmen belonging to the Bishnoi gang booked their tickets on the same flight and followed him to the national capital

Sagarika Choudhary Updated: Monday, October 14, 2024, 04:49 PM IST
Days after the sensational murder of NCP MLA Baba Siddique, a new report has claimed that comedian and Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui was also on the 'hitlist' of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who claimed responsibility for the former's death. The report also stated that two henchmen followed Munawar to Delhi, but their plan was foiled.

According to a report in Times Now, Munawar attended an event in Delhi in September and it was then that two henchmen belonging to the Bishnoi gang booked their tickets on the same flight and followed him to the national capital. They also got themselves rooms in the same hotel that the comedian was staying in.

However, their attack bid was foiled after intelligence agencies received crucial inputs about the sinister plan and the comedian was moved back to Mumbai amid tight security.

The report also stated that by killing Munawar, Bishnoi wanted to present himself as a "Hindu underworld don". The Mumbai Police has now provided heavy security to the comedian as the threat still persists, especially in the wake of Baba Siddique's murder.

Baba Siddique was shot dead outside his son Zeeshan's office in Bandra East on October 12, sending the people of the city into a tizzy. Later, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the attack and stated that the veteran politician was killed because of his closeness with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

The Bishnoi gang has a longstanding feud with Salman and gangster Lawrence Bishnoi had earlier declared that the purpose of his life was to kill the actor.

Security has been heightened around Salman and his family members, and the actor is reportedly devastated by the murder of Siddique.

