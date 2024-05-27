 Munawar Faruqui Shares First VIDEO After Wedding With Mehzabeen Coatwala, Netizens Say 'Bhabhi Ka Chehra Dikhao'
Munawar Faruqui, who has reportedly tied the knot with makeup artist Mehzabeen Coatwala, took to his Instagram handle to share his first video after marriage.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Monday, May 27, 2024, 06:56 PM IST
article-image

Munawar Faruqui took the internet by storm this morning after the news of his second marriage surfaced on the internet. Apparently, the popular comedian has tied the knot for the second time and has decided to keep his wedding under the wraps. The Bigg Boss 17 winner has tied the knot with Mehzabeen Coatwala who happens to be a celebrity makeup artist.

article-image

While both Munawar and Mehzabeen have not given any glimpse of their wedding, the comedian, amidst all the anticipation has shared his first video after tying the knot. Still refraining from commenting on his marriage, Munawar took to his Instagram handle to announce his first International show to Dubai. Fans and well wishers of the popular comedian have however bombarded the comments section of his post with congratulatory messages. From fans congratulating him for his wedding to a few others still in disbelief asking him for a confirmation on the news, Munawar's comment section is a testament to everyone eagerly awaiting the first glimpse of his wedding with Mehzabeen. While Munawar has not followed wife Mehzabeen's Instagram handle yet, Mehzabeen has already started following him. She also follows a fan account of the popular comedian which is called 'Munawarspam.'

According to reports, Munawar and Mehzabeen met a few months ago and decided to take the plunge. Mehzabeen, like Munawar is a divorcee and is a mother of a ten year old girl. Munawar too is a father of a boy.

article-image

