Meet Mehzabeen Coatwala: Unseen PHOTOS Of Munawar Faruqui's Second Wife, Mother of 10-Year-Old Daughter

By: Aanchal Choudhary | May 27, 2024
Bigg Boss 17's winner and popular standup comedian Munawar Faruqui has tied the knot for the second time sometime back. While Munawar has kept his marriage under the wraps, pictures of Munawar's second wife Mehazbeen have now surfaced on the internet.
Mehazbeen, who is the mother of a 10 year old girl is a professional makeup artist by profession.
Just like Munawar, Mehazbeen too is a divorcee and this is her second marriage.
Mehazbeen is a known name in the makeuo industry and has worked with several popular faces including Madhavan, Dale Steyn, Dhanashree Verma, Varun Dhawan, Sristy Rode and more.
According to reports, Mehazbeen and Munawar met a few months back and fell in love with each other. The couple then decided to take the plunge and tie the knot.
She is not only a makeup artist but also teaches makeup and is certified in doing so.
Mehzabeen also has a youtube channel by the name 'Makeup by Mehzabeen,' however she is not active on her Youtube channel.
Both Mehzabeen and Munawar are yet to share pictures and open up on their marriage publically.