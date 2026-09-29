Munawar Faruqui Arrested? Comedian Reacts To Viral Video Amid ECL Season 3 Curtain-Raiser Absence, Says ‘Mai Bhi Khudko Dhundh Raha Hun’ | Instagram/X

A video is going viral on social media, with several users claiming that comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested by the police last night. One user alleged, “Munawar is arrested last night. That is why he didn't attend yesterday’s ECL (Entertainment Cricket League) event.” However, the viral claim appears to be misleading, as Munawar himself has now addressed the speculation surrounding his alleged arrest.

After a user shared the viral video claiming that it showed Munawar being arrested, the comedian responded to the post and seemingly debunked the claim. Reacting to the video, Munawar wrote, “Mai bhi khudko hi dhundh raha hun video mai” (I’m also looking for myself in the video). With his response, Munawar dismissed the ongoing rumours of his arrest and indicated that he was not the person seen in the viral video.

Mai bhi khudko hi dhundh raha hun video mai 😅 — munawar faruqui (@munawar0018) September 29, 2026

A video showing a man being escorted into a vehicle has surfaced on social media, where the camera person is seen calling the person by the name of Munawar. The users claiming that comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested on Monday night. The video began circulating after Munawar was reportedly absent from the ECL Season 3 curtain-raiser on September 28. However, there is no credible report of his arrest on Monday night, and Munawar himself has now reacted to the viral claim and dismissed the rumours.

Munawar has faced police action in the past. In January 2021, the comedian was arrested in Indore along with others following a complaint alleging that objectionable remarks about Hindu deities and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were made during a comedy show. He spent 35 days in Indore Central Jail before the Supreme Court granted him ad-interim bail in February 2021.

In March 2024, Munawar was detained again during a late-night police raid at a hookah bar in Mumbai. Police said he and others were found consuming hookah at the establishment. He was later released after being served a notice, as the offences registered in the case were bailable.