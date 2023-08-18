Mumbai: Shemaroo Files Cheating Case Against Two In 'Tera Intezaar' Film Controversy

Shemaroo Entertainment Limited has filed a case of cheating against two individuals for allegedly duping them into an agreement by claiming to have rights of a movie. The case was officially registered against the accused, Kaushal Dave and Devang Dholkia, at NM Joshi Marg police station on August 17.

In September 2018, Devang Dholkia, representing Maximum Movies Private Limited, approached Shemaroo Entertainment Limited and claimed to have rights of the movie 'Tera Intezaar,' starring Arbaaz Khan and Sunny Leone, proposing to release the movie through Shemaroo's digital platform.

Shemaroo Entertainment Limited agreed, entering into a ten-year agreement, from September 19, 2018, to September 18, 2028, with Maximum Movies Private Limited, with a lease fee of Rs12,00,000 for global rights.

The agreement was signed on behalf of Maximum Movies Private Limited by Kaushal Pravinkumar Dave. Subsequently, Maximum Movies invoiced them for a tax-included bill of Rs13,44,000, signed by Dave and duly settled by Shemaroo. Following the agreement's terms, Shemaroo initiated the release of the movie on it’s digital platforms.

However, in 2022, the actual film producer, Bageshree Films Private Limited, informed Shemaroo that they had not granted any rights to the film to any individual or company. Shemaroo's attempts to reach Dholkia and Dave via phone correspondence, and later, through a notice, remained unanswered. It was uncovered that the duo had submitted false documents and entered into the agreement under false pretences.

Despite filing a formal complaint at the NM Joshi Marg police station in 2022, no FIR had been lodged, leading Shemaroo to approach the Dadar Metropolitan Magistrate Court.

Following a court directive, the FIR was subsequently lodged at NM Joshi Marg police station and a case has been registered under Sections 403 (dishonest misappropriation of property), 406 (breach of trust), 418 (cheating with knowledge), 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471(forged documents) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

