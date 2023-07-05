Mumbai: Case Registered Against Marathi TV Channel For Copyright Infringement

COPYRIGHT | Dr Anurag Yadav

An FIR has been registered against Tv9 Media Maharashtra Private Limited for alleged violation of copyright rules.

Vinayak Jadhav, deputy manager, of Shemaroo Entertainment Limited, lodged the case at NM Joshi Police Station, on June 29.

Tv9 Marathi Channel violated copyright rules by using song

According to the FIR, Tv9 Marathi Channel violated copyright rules by using a song owned by Shemaroo Limited in 2017. As a result, Shemaroo Entertainment Limited filed a commercial IP suit against Tv9 Marathi Maharashtra Private Limited in the Bombay Hugh Court in the same year. During the IP suit, the Bombay High Court provisionally directed action to be taken against Tv9 Marathi Maharashtra Private Limited under the Copyright Act, 1957.

According to the complainant, the board members, managing editor and business Head of Tv9 Marathi Maharashtra Private Limited were aware of the High Court's direction. However, on November 2, 2022, the Tv9 Marathi news channel used a copyrighted song by Shemaroo Entertainment Limited without permission. The song, "Jimy Jimy Aaja Aaja" from the movie 'Disco Dancer', was used in the telecast of the programme 'Local to Global' to make it more attractive. The complainant accused the Tv9 Marathi channel of telecasting the song to make a profit of around ₹1lakh.

FIR filed under Copyright Act

Shemroo Entertainment Limited has submitted a copyright agreement copy of the song along with the FIR. A case was registered against Associated Broadcasting Company Private Limited, all board members, Hemant Sharma (News Editor), Barun Das (CEO and Managing Director), Bhushan Khot (Business Head) of Tv9 Marathi channel and Umesh Kumavat (Managing Editor) of Tv9 Marathi news channel.

The case was lodged under sections 63 and 69 of the Copyright Act, as well as Sections 34, 418 and 420 of the IPC Act.

