Twitter code leaked on GitHub; firm sends copyright infringement notice

File

From layoffs to people being fired for criticising policies and frequent outages which leave users hanging, Twitter under Elon Musk has been chaotic. The entrepreneur who has been pulled up for tweeting misinformation about his own firm Tesla, is at par with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg when it comes to trouble with the authorities.

Following Zuckerberg, Musk has also become a CEO under whose watch Twitter has been hit by a data breach.

Copyright infringement notice blows the lid off

The leak was revealed when the microblogging site sent a notice to GitHub for copyright infringement, as Twitter's source code was available on the platform.

It also filed a plea asking a district court in California to order GitHub to share details of the person who leaked the code.

Twitter has also asked for identities of those who have downloaded the code from an open-source coding collaboration platform.

These codes are sensitive information which are guarded by tech firms so that competitors don't get an advantage.

Read Also Hackers are using ChatGPT's AI to write malicious codes

Musk plans to simply things

At the same time, Musk has announced that it will open source all code behind the algorithm that reccommends tweets.

He is eyeing an improvement in quality of tweets displayed to users, through code transparency, which could be embarrassing.

As he assembles a team to develop a ChatGPT rival, Musk has also announced plans to use AI for detecting manipulation of public opinion on Twitter.