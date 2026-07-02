Mumbai Rains: 'Nazar On Me...', Ashnoor Kaur's House Gets Flooded; Actress Shares Video - Watch

Ashnoor Kaur's House Gets Flooded | Instagram

Mumbai has been witnessing heavy rains for the past couple of days. On Wednesday evening, television actress Ashnoor Kaur took to her Instagram Story to share a video in which she showed that her house got flooded with water due to the rains.

She wrote, "Need to leave for an event & this is what has happened at home. May all the 'nazar' on me turn into happiness, success & growth." Watch the video below...

Actress Ashnoor Kaur shared an Instagram story showing rainwater entering her home during Mumbai’s heavy rainfall.



But the bigger question is: if she doesn’t live on the ground floor, where did the water come from?



She lives on the fourth floor, so it seems unlikely that her… pic.twitter.com/kZvHIe0z4K — Chota Don (@choga_don) July 1, 2026

Netizens React To Video

Some netizens trolled her and claimed that she was doing it for publicity. However, many X users later came to her defence and started sharing that such situations happen at their homes as well.

Reacting to the video, a netizen tweeted, "She lives on 40th floor and yes water can come in with strong winds. The balcony may have flooded with rainwater and then that water could have come inside. Has happened with me on 5th floor. She does not need this kind of publicity so she is not faking it (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "It happens when drainage pipe get blocked and water start getting accumulated in balcony and through balcony it enters the room and eventually whole house Happened with me in past and I live on second floor (sic)."

One netizen tweeted, "Just for fake publicity, log kuch bhi crying karte hain!! Kal ko bathroom ka tap band nahin kiya, bathroom se paani over flow hua toh bhi reels and videos banenge (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Ashnoor has not yet reacted to the trolling that she is facing on social media because of her video.

Ashnoor Kaur's Shows

When it comes to her shows, the actress was last seen in Bigg Boss Season 19. After the reality show, she is yet to sign her next project.