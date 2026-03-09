'Dubai Ko Badnaam Mat Kar': Khushi Mukherjee Slammed Over Viral 'Harassment' Video As Netizens Spot Auto Rickshaw In Background, Say 'Mumbai Road Is Notorious'

Khushi Mukherjee Slammed Over VIRAL Harassment Video |

Actress Khushi Mukherjee recently grabbed headlines for claiming that she was allegedly hit by a man on the road. While calling out the alleged harassment that happened to her, she said, "Dubai is no different Either." This led many to speculate whether the incident took place in Dubai, but the video suggests otherwise.

In the video, Khushi can be seen walking on a busy road, explaining what happened to her as autos pass by in the background. One viewer commented, "Madam you should travel by your personal car with your bouncer. Mumbai road is little bit notorious in night have to keep your eyes open while walking and be alert (sic)."

As Khushi mentioned facing harassment in Dubai, another user remarked, "But dubai to safe jagah hai na." Another added, "Dubai hai madam g kisi k sath bhi injustice nahin hota yahan (sic)."

In her post, Khushi wrote, "Some people are taking old revenge out of nothing." She claimed that this time it feels she is alone against the whole world and also said that cops don’t help. The actress added, "The police station remains empty but even the female officers are reluctant to act over it." She further called Dubai "no different." In the end of her caption, Khushi stated that she now feels the need to move to Sharia Law.

Dubai ko Badnaam mt kr — Alloo Samosa (@loverboy2601) March 9, 2026

I guess it’s all for fame Dubai is hot topic nowadays and she want to gain views from there although if she raise complaint surely molester will be caught but no she wont do because she needs views — Sagar (@BADASS_BABUA) March 9, 2026

Sorry, but this looks suspicious. An auto rickshaw 🛺 appears behind her even though Dubai doesn’t even have rickshaws.

And somehow there’s zero engine noise or honking in Dubai while this video has too much noise. And there no such place in Dubai that doesn’t have cameras!… pic.twitter.com/zJe0FC1ZsB — Raw Dopamine (@Ai_xG7) March 9, 2026

Following the viral video, rapper Santy Sharma took to Instagram to make a controversial remark about the former Splitsvilla contestant. He said, "Aisi ladkiyon ke wajah se rape hota hai (sic)," targeting her bold outfit. He further added, "Agar ladki aise dress pehnegi aur aise behave karegi, to phir society ko isse kaise bacha sakte hai? (sic)"

Santy further urged social media platforms to restrict such content, noting that children are also exposed to it. Fans came to Khushi’s defense, criticizing Santy’s strong statement against the actress. However, Khushi has not yet reacted to Santy's statement.