Mumbai: NCB summons actor Ananya Panday for enquiry; likely to appear by 2 pm

Officials from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) were seen at Bollywood actor Ananya Panday's residence in Mumbai's Bandra. She has been summoned by the probe agency and is likely to appear before NCB at 2 pm today.

According to reports from NDTV, the actor's name came up in the WhatsApp chats of one of the accused in the drug seizure case, in which Aryan Khan has been arrested.

Phones, laptops and electronic devices have been seized from the actor's residence, Zee news reported

Meanwhile, a team of NCB officials visited Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow Mannat on Thursday "to seek some documents related to Aryan Khan".

"A team had visited Mannat to seek some documents related to Aryan Khan. There is no raid at Mannat," a senior NCB official told the Free Press Journal.

The NCB officials reached Shah Rukh Khan's residence ‘Mannat’ hours after he visited his son Aryan Khan at the Arthur Road jail on Thursday.

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday met his son Aryan Khan at the Arthur Road jail in Mumbai where the latter has been lodged following his arrest in the cruise drug seizure case.

A special court here on Wednesday denied bail to Aryan Khan, observing that 'on the face of it', he was indulging in "illicit drug activities on a regular basis".

His WhatsApp chats also showed, prima facie, that he was in touch with drug peddlers, the court noted.

Aryan Khan subsequently moved the Bombay High Court to challenge the lower court's order.

The HC on Thursday said it would hear his bail plea on October 26.

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 01:22 PM IST