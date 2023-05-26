 Mumbai: Mala Sinha's Bandra bungalow sold, 22-storey building to be made on veteran actress' land, says report
Mumbai: Mala Sinha's Bandra bungalow sold, 22-storey building to be made on veteran actress' land, says report

Mumbai: Mala Sinha's Bandra bungalow sold, 22-storey building to be made on veteran actress' land, says report

Construction is going on in full swing and the building is expected to be ready in the next three to four years

Friday, May 26, 2023
Veteran actress Mala Sinha has reportedly shifted to a flat in Bandra, Mumbai, after her iconic bungalow was brought down by a builder. According to a media report, a 22-storey building is being made on the yesteryear actress' land.

A report in ETimes stated that the bungalow in Bandra's Turner Road was brought down by builder Varun Kothari, a few months back. Reportedly, a 22-storey tower called Palmera is now being built on the same land.

The report further stated that the construction work is going on in full swing and the building is expected to be ready in the next three to four years. Also, Mala Sinha's family will get two floors in the building.

It may be mentioned that the 86-year-old actress' daughter and former actress Pratibha Sinha regularly visits the construction site to 'monitor' the work.

Mala Sinha made her Bollywood debut in 1952 with the film Roshanara. She rose to fame with films like Pyaasa, Phir Subah Hogi, Dhool Ka Phool' among various others.

She has also been a part of other popular films Bahurani, Jahan Ara, Gumrah, Himalay Ki God Mein, Anpadh, Geet, Do Kaliyan among various others. She was last seen in the 1994 film Zid. The veteran star has also worked in several Bengali movies.

