Mumbai: Indian Idol 12 finalist Mohd Danish marries singer Shadab Afridi's sister Farheen Afridi; photos inside

Indian Idol 12 finalist, Mohd Danish, recently tied the knot with Farheen Faridi in Mumbai. The wedding, which took place on April 27, was followed by a grand reception for the couple's industry colleagues.

The event was graced by several notable celebrities, including Sonu Nigam, Palak Muchhal, Mithoon, and Rakhi Sawant, who also danced at the wedding.

Danish, who was also a participant in reality show Superstar Singers 2, had an arranged marriage. His wife, Farheen, is the sister of Bollywood playback singer Shadab Faridi, who rose to fame after singing the title track for the Salman Khan-starrer Sultan.

Here's what he said about marrying Farheen

Speaking about their marriage, Danish said, "My parents had planned my wedding with Farheen even before my participation in Indian Idol 12. Ours is a traditional fam from Muzaffarnagar in UP, and our parents arranged everything."

Despite having only seen a picture of his wife before the wedding, Danish is excited to start a new chapter in his life with Farheen.

He said, "Farheen comes from a musician family, and she has just graduated. I have moved to Mumbai carry my music career ahead, and I was really inspired to participate in reality shows because of my brother-in-law, Shadab."

Felt overjoyed with everyone's presence

Danish was pleased to have his industry colleagues attend his wedding and support him. He said, "Several of my Indian Idol colleagues, including Sayli Kamble, Nihal Tauro, Nachiket, and Anjali Gaikwad, were part of the celebrations. I am grateful that Javed Ali, Manoj Muntashir, Sonu Nigam, Palak Muchhal, Mithoon, and Rakhi Sawant came to wish me."

As the couple begins their new journey, Danish is looking forward to spending time with his wife. Although they have yet to plan a honeymoon, the young singer is thrilled to be married and start a new phase in his life.

"Life is gonna entirely change now as Farheen and I have started a new chapter of our life. I just returned from a work trip for a show, so we need to wait for our honeymoon," he said.

Overall, Danish's wedding was a grand affair, bringing together family, friends, and colleagues to celebrate the union of two music-loving families.