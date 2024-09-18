'Mumbai Has Many Distractions': Zayed Khan Opens Up On Sister Sussanne Khan, Hrithik Roshan's Divorce | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Zayed Khan, who has been a part of several movies including Main Hoon Na, Dus, Cash, Yuvvraaj, and Blue, among others, recently talked about his sister Sussanne Khan’s divorce from Hrithik Roshan, stating the challenges of maintaining a marriage in Mumbai. He mentioned that the city is filled with distractions, making it difficult for relationships to endure.

In a chat with Subhojit Ghosh on YouTube, Zayed said, "Look at our city, we live in a city where there are so many distractions. We don’t live in Dalhousie. It’s a tough city to survive for a lot of marriages, let alone my own family. Needless to say, we are an unmovable force,” he added.

Further, Zayed stated that they are a 'very modern family.' He emphasised that their family believes in understanding and supporting individuals, especially if they share other common grounds. "There is something which lies ahead of that; family, children, everybody… Responsibilities are above and beyond all of that. We are a very open-minded family, as long as there is respect for each other. We inculcate that not only into ourselves, but also our children,” Zayed said.

Zayed further elaborated that he is very close to Hrithik. He also stated that Roshan's girlfriend Saba Azad is a wonderful lady, while Sussanne's boyfriend Arslan Goni is also a very good boy.

When asked if he felt bad after Sussanne was trolled after the divorce, he said that one should have a thick skin. "How your family galvanises together to give you emotional support, these things matter. Our family is like a rock. Anything happens to one of us, it happens to all of us. I have nothing to say beyond, these are things that one has to look at maturely. It could happen to anybody," he concluded.

Sussanne and Hrithik tied the knot in 2000 and split in 2014.