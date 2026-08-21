Mumbai: FIR Filed Against Director Pushpendra Singh, Wife Pragati Chauhan 2 Months After Actor Satendra Soni’s Assault Allegation |

The Oshiwara Police Station on Friday registered an FIR against director Pushpendra Ramlakhan Singh and his wife Pragati Chauhan following an alleged assault on Laapataa Ladies actor Satendra Soni.

According to the Mumbai Police, the case has been registered under Sections 115(2), 127(3), 351(2), 352 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police have launched an investigation into the matter.

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Actor alleges unpaid remuneration

The development comes after Soni levelled serious allegations against the makers of the upcoming film Ped Palki. The actor claimed that he travelled to Madhya Pradesh to shoot for the film, which is directed and produced by Pushpendra Singh.

In an emotional video shared on social media, Soni broke down while alleging that he was not paid his full remuneration and was threatened when he sought his pending dues. He claimed that he was paid only Rs 50,000 as an advance before the shoot, with the remaining amount allegedly promised during the filming schedule.

Soni alleges assault by makers

Soni further alleged that after completing most of his shooting schedule, he approached the makers regarding his pending payment, following which his shoot was abruptly wrapped up and he was allegedly asked to vacate his hotel room within 10 minutes.

The actor also alleged that the director and his wife assaulted him and forcibly pushed him into a car, claiming that the incident made him feel as though he was being kidnapped.

Video draws attention online

The video has since garnered significant attention online, with several social media users expressing support for Soni, while others criticised the alleged conduct of the film’s makers.

The investigation into the matter is underway, and further details are awaited.