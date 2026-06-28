'Gaadi Mein Ghaseetkar Bitha Diya...': Mirzapur Actor Satendra Soni Breaks Down, Alleges Assault & Non-Payment By Ped Palki Makers- VIDEO

Satendra Soni Levels Serious Charges Against Ped Palki Team | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Satendra Soni, known for his appearance in Mirzapur, Laapataa Ladies, and more, has levelled serious allegations against the makers of the upcoming film Ped Palki. In an emotional video shared on social media, the actor broke down while claiming that he was not paid his full remuneration and was allegedly threatened after asking for his dues.

Satendra Soni Accuses Ped Palki Makers Of Assault

The actor revealed that he travelled to Madhya Pradesh to shoot for Ped Palki, directed and produced by Pushpendra Singh, who previously helmed Ajmer 92. Satendra alleged that he was paid only Rs 50,000 as an advance before the shoot, with the remaining amount promised during the filming schedule. However, when he approached the makers for his pending payment after completing most of his schedule, he claimed his shoot was abruptly wrapped up and that he was allegedly asked to vacate his hotel within 10 minutes.

Check out the video:

Further, in the comments section, the actor alleged that the director and his wife assaulted him and forcibly pushed him into a car, claiming that the incident made him feel as though he was being kidnapped.

'Mujhe Laga Jaise Meri Kidnapping Ki Ja Rahi Ho'

The actor said, "Hum teeno (Sridhar Dubey and Pankaj Sharma) paidal ja rahe the, tabhi Pushpendra Singh aur unki patni Pragati Chouhan ne car se hamara peecha kiya. Mujhe dekhte hi dono ne beech sadak par mere saath maarpeet shuru kar di. Mujhe bachane ke liye jab Shridhar Dubey bhaiya aage aaye, to director ne unke saath bhi maarpeet ki. Iske baad, mauka dekhkar Pragati Chouhan ne mujhe ghaseette hue car ki pichhli seat par bitha diya aur mera mobile cheenne ki koshish ki. Mujhe laga jaise meri kidnapping ki ja rahi ho."

"Shridhar bhaiya ko bhi zabardasti gaadi mein bitha diya gaya. Is dauran unki shirt tak phat gayi thi. Car mein bithane ke baad dono humein maa-behen ki gaaliyan dete rahe aur dhamkate hue kehne lage, 'Yeh hamara ilaaka hai,'" he wrote.

He concluded by saying, "I want to warn everyone that, in my opinion, this husband-and-wife duo are frauds. I urge people not to work with them."

In a fresh update, the actor informed his fans that he had safely reached Mumbai after facing several difficulties during the ordeal.

As of now, the makers have not responded to the shocking claims made by the actor.