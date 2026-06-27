Splitsvilla X5 Fame Sachin Sharma Alleges Extortion Attempt In Haryana, Shares Video Of Men Who Stopped Car & Demanded ₹1.5 Lakh- VIDEO

Roadies & Splitsvilla X5 Fame Sachin Sharma Alleges Extortion Attempt In Haryana |

Dance India Dance Li'l Masters, Boogie Woogie Kids, Roadies and Splitsvilla X5 fame Sachin Sharma shared a disturbing video on social media, alleging that he and his brother were harassed while travelling from Delhi to Himachal Pradesh.

Sharing a video featuring two men who were allegedly involved in the incident, Sachin said, "Usually main ye sab videos banata nahi hoon, par ye video ko aakhri tak zaroor dekhna." He revealed that the incident took place in Karnal, Haryana.

Describing the incident, Sachin claimed that a car overtook their vehicle on a deserted road in Karnal and forced them to stop. He alleged that two men stepped out of the vehicle, took away their car keys and demanded money.

"Beech sunsan Karnal ke raste mein ek gaadi hamari gaadi ko overtake karti hai. Woh humein rok lete hain. Do ladke usmein se bahar nikalte hain aur bina kisi wajah ke hamari gaadi ki chaabi le lete hain. Woh humse 1-1.5 lakh rupaye maangne lage, kehne lage ki is gaadi mein kuch cheezein pending hain, jabki aisa kuch bhi nahi tha," Sachin said.

He further alleged that he and his brother were abused and pushed during the confrontation. Urging the Haryana Police to take strict action, Sachin clarified that a few individuals should not tarnish the image of the entire state.

He said that Haryana has contributed immensely to the country, with its people serving in the armed forces, winning medals and supporting countless families. However, he appealed to the authorities to take action against those trying to ruin the state's culture and reputation. Sachin also shared photographs of the two men and their vehicle number, requesting police intervention.

In his post, Sachin wrote, "When we meet people and say we are from Haryana, they often look at us differently. I never understood why, but this incident made me realise the reason."

He further added, "I come from Haryana and when this incident happened to us, I was shocked. If this can happen to locals, imagine what tourists passing through the area might go through. I have a social platform to raise my voice, but what about innocent people who are unaware of such goons? @haryanapoliceofficial_ kya ho raha hai desh mein?"

However, Sachin concluded his post by stating that the entire state should not be judged because of a few individuals and urged the authorities to take strict action against the accused.

Several social media influencers, reality TV personalities and celebrities extended their support in the comments section. Splitsvilla 16 fame Himanshu Arora wrote, "@haryanapoliceofficial_ you should take action for this!!!" Many others also demanded strict action against the men involved.