'Mumbai Comedy Mafia': Comedian Neetu Bhardwaj Accuses Abhishek Upmanyu And Urooj Ashfaq Of Stalking, Says Her Family Is Unsafe

Comedian Neetu Bhardwaj Accuses Abhishek Upmanyu, Urooj Ashfaq Of Harassment And Stalking | Instagram

Comedian Neetu Bhardwaj on Saturday shared a post on Instagram claiming that fellow comedians Abhishek Upmanyu and Urooj Ashfaq are stalking her. In the note that she shared, Neetu wrote that she and her family are unsafe, and if something happens to her or any of her family members, it is because of Abhishek and Urooj.

Claims of being followed and unsafe

The note read, "Guys I am being followed everywhere by mumbai comedy mafia of Upmanyu and Urooj and other. Me and my family are really unsafe. All of our phones are hacked, all calls are being heard, all ur personal and private information is stolen and is being circulated. Even if I go to a nearby grocery store or take a walk in the park, I am being followed. If anything happens to me or any of my family members, it's on these people (sic)."

Apart from this note, Neetu had shared multiple Instagram stories in which she alleged that she was being harassed. She also shared a story claiming that, behind her back, people came into her house and broke her laptop. She also shared screenshots of the comments and DMs in which she is being trolled.

Plagiarism allegation against Urooj Ashfaq

Neetu also wrote on her Instagram story that the special Urooj is doing is copied from her material. She wrote, "Urooj's whole special that she is doing is heavily plagiarised from my material. Meri privacy invade karne ke liye aur mujhe 24*7 nazar rakhne ke liye isne bada tantra banaya hua hai. Bro aap bas ek bade mafia ka wait kar rahi thi kya mera material churake mujhe marwane ke liye? (sic)."

Abhishek and Urooj yet to respond

While Neetu has shared an Instagram post and multiple stories, Abhishek and Urooj have not yet reacted to it.