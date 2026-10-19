‘Life In Mumbai Constantly Felt Like Hard Mode’: Comedian Abijit Ganguly Moves Out Of City With Wife And Daughter

Popular stand-up comedian Abijit Ganguly has moved out of Mumbai with his family, citing the city's ongoing construction, deteriorating infrastructure and the need for more open spaces as some of the reasons behind his decision. The comedian recently took to Instagram to share the update, reflecting on how his relationship with the city has changed over the years.

Ganguly, who moved to Mumbai from Delhi nine years ago, said he initially loved living in the city. However, he feels that the constant cycle of construction and redevelopment has gradually made everyday life more difficult. With a young daughter, he also wanted a more peaceful environment with greenery, open spaces and better surroundings for her upbringing.

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Abijit Ganguly Takes A Dig At Mumbai's Infrastructure

Sharing the reason behind his decision to leave Mumbai, Ganguly expressed frustration over the city's seemingly endless construction projects and renovations. He wrote, "Shifted out of Mumbai last week. Gradually realised the city will be in a perpetual state of construction since that's how contractors and in turn ministers will make money. So there'll always be that next project, next renovation to make your life tough. And if nothing else, they'll break an existing one completed just few years ago to make something bigger."

The comedian further explained how his priorities had changed after becoming a father. While Mumbai had appealed to him when he first arrived, raising a child made him think differently about the environment he wanted for his family.

"Living in Mumbai constantly felt like life in hard mode. And with a baby in picture, wanted to have a little bit of greenery and space around. And eventually schools with space."

'Used To Love The City': Comedian Reflects On His Changing Relationship With Mumbai

He wrote, "Used to love the city when I came 9 years back from Delhi. But something shifted some years back, specially post lockdown. Incidentally I think Mumbai was good to live as long as 'Dilli se aaya hai kya?' used to be an insult. Now let's see.."

His final remark adds a touch of humour to his otherwise critical assessment. The familiar phrase, which roughly translates to 'Have you come from Delhi?', is often used in Mumbai to tease newcomers or suggest that they are unfamiliar with the city's ways.