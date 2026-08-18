Mumbai: Bengali Actress Rupa Dutta Granted Bail In ₹1.48 Lakh Colaba Theft Case, Advocate Says She Was 'Falsely Implicated' | FPJ

Mumbai: Bengali actress Rupa Umashankar Dutta, who was arrested in connection with a Rs 1.48 lakh theft case in Mumbai’s Colaba, has been granted bail by a Metropolitan Magistrate Court.

As per advocate Sunil Pandey, the court granted her bail on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and directed her not to tamper with evidence or leave the country without its permission. The case stems from a complaint filed by Marine Drive resident Dimple Singhvi.

According to the complaint, her purse was stolen on July 12, 2026, while she was travelling through crowded areas between Babulnath Temple and Colaba. The purse contained a diamond-studded gold bracelet worth around Rs 1.20 lakh, Rs 10,000 in cash, Apple AirPods worth around Rs 15,000, a wallet and other personal documents.

Following the complaint, Colaba Police launched an investigation. During the probe, police obtained CCTV footage that allegedly showed Rupa Dutta following the complainant. She was subsequently arrested.

Police also claimed to have recovered some of the stolen property from her possession.

Rupa Dutta has worked in several Hindi and Bengali films. She has appeared in films such as Saathi and the Hindi television serial Jai Maa Vaishno Devi.

“Saathi”, which released in 2005, follows Varsha helps Anjali marry her love, Akash, instead of Vijay, her father's choice. So, Varsha takes Vijay to where he falls for her considering Anjali.

Meanwhile, Jai Maa Vaishno Devi is a story about the diine as well as the devotees, thus making the show a fusion of devotional narration and family drama. The show revolves around the stories of Mata Vaishno Devi and her devotees, and the transformation the goddess brings in their lives.

The cast of this divine saga also includes Pracheen Chauhan as Shridhar Pandit, the staunch devotee of the Goddess and Chahat Khanna as Shridhar Pandit’s pious wife Sunaina

Earlier, in 2022, she was arrested on allegations of pickpocketing at the Kolkata Book Fair.

Appearing for the actress, advocate Sunil Pandey argued that Rupa Dutta had been falsely implicated in the case and was a victim of circumstances. After hearing the arguments, the court granted her bail.

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