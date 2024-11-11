Mumbai: 20 Days On, No Action Against Ektaa Kapoor Over Alleged Inappropriate Scenes Involving Minor Girls In Web Series

The series in question were telecast in 2021 when Ekta Kapoor was the managing director and Shobha Kapoor was chairperson of Alt Balaji Telefilms. | X

Mumbai: More than 20 days after a case under the POCSO Act was filed against producer Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor for allegedly showing inappropriate scenes involving minor girls in a web series, the MHB police are yet to take action.

About The Case

The case was filed following a Borivali court order. A 30-year-old yoga instructor from Borivali had filed the complaint with the police in 2021 and later approached the court. The FIR alleged that minors were used for obscene filming in the web series “Class of 2017, Class of 2020, and Gandi Baat”.

A police officer said that a few days ago, they informed Alt Balaji Telefilms Limited that an FIR had been registered against them. “With the election season underway, we will proceed with further legal action after the polls,” the officer added.

The case pertains to obscene scenes involving minors in three web series aired on wwwaltbalaji.com. These series were telecasted in 2021 when Ekta Kapoor was managing director and Shobha Kapoor was chairperson of Alt Balaji Telefilms. The police registered the case under sections 13 (use of a child for pornographic purposes) and 15 (punishment for the storage of pornographic material involving a child) of the POCSO Act, along with section 292 (indecent representation of women) of the Women Prohibition Act, and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, Indian Penal Code, and the Cigarette and Tobacco Products Advertisement Act.

Earlier, after the case was filed, FIR Alt Balaji Telefilms posted a statement on their Instagram handle, stating that they complied with all applicable laws while shooting.