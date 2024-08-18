Mukke Paye Si Review: Even B Praak's Melody Couldn't Save Sunny Kaushal, Neha Sharma's 'Love & Loss' Tale

Sunny Kaushal and Neha Sharma |

Singer B Praak who has earlier set the internet soaring with his heartbreaking song Filhaal, is now back with another track Mukke Paye Si, featuring Sunny Kaushal and Neha Sharma.

The 4-minute song will fill you up with tears if you have lost someone who is close to you. The song showcases Neha, who has commitment and fear, but after having a strong sense of emotion and chemistry with Sunny Kaushal, she only realises the pain when he is gone forever. Overall, the song is good if you are heartbroken, or losing all thoughts in pain.

However, I would highly not recommend this song for people who are sane and leading a healthy relationship to look over and dramatise what things could go wrong. In my view, sad songs make the mood sadder, and only when you want to feel the pain can you listen to B Praak songs.

The song showcases the tale of Sunny and Neha all in love, and how a tragedy changed their lives. It all begins with a phone call by Sunny proposing to Neha for marriage while sitting on the rooftop, and he cuts the call by saying, 'Marry me after my death'. Then the soul-stirring song starts, in which he sees Neha crying and missing him, and while everything around her fades, there are memories of the past. It also shows that she is someone who does not want to commit to him, however, it is unclear what's stopping him from delaying or making a decision.

In the later half of the song, it is revealed that Sunny, while joking, accidentally falls off the roof and has passed away. Neha's emotions still feel like acting as she does not touch our hearts when she goes through those emotions. Their emotional chemistry was average to watch in the heartbreak track.

The track Mukke Paye Si is sung by B Praak, and penned by Sagar, the music is composed by Bunny, and it is directed by Arvvindr S Khaira. The song is out on the Desi Melodies YouTube channel.